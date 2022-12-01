Increase in mosquito menace, denizens anxious over vector-borne diseases

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) claims that vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya did not surge during the rainy season in the city.

However, mosquito menace from stagnated water in potholes, uncovered stormwater drains, manholes, and sewage discharge on streets, has had many residents complaining that they were forced to keep their doors closed throughout the day.

“Mosquitoes have increased in the last six months, and has become worse after the monsoon commenced. Though we try to ensure that there is no water stagnation in and around the house, our neighbours are not cooperative, and have ignored our request to keep surroundings water-free. Also, we tried to raise complaints to the zonal office, but no steps were taken,” explained L Surya, a longtime resident of Tondiarpet.

The civic body authorities stated that mosquito control works were carried out with 229 hand-operated fumigators, 8 small fumigators and 67 vehicle mounted fumigators machines under corporation limits, especially in slum areas, parks, and roads. Be that as it may, it’s a common complaint that the mosquito control works are carried out only on the main roads, and not in interior streets that are densely populated.

“We’ve yet to receive intense rainfall this year, and we’re already facing mosquito menace. We’re forced to keep our doors shut even during the day due to mosquitoes,” rued said G Kasturi, a resident of Ekkatuthangal. “Sewage water gets stagnated in the drains due to damaged pipelines. They act as a breeding ground for mosquitoes and are a hazard to public health. We urge the government to take steps to control mosquito breeding.”

On the other hand, to control the mosquito menace and breeding of larva, residents’ welfare associations along with the civic body authorities decided to create awareness among the public.

During the survey conducted by the GCC, mosquito eradication work was carried out. Officers inspected 3,247 construction sites, of which 41 buildings imposed fine of Rs 1.47 lakh on the owners.

