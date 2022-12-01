Home Dept issues order appointing K Shankar as ADGP (L&O)

CHENNAI: K Shankar, presently the ADGP, Administration, was appointed as the ADGP (Law and Order) in place of P Thamaraikannan, who retired from service. The order said ADGP (Headquarters) G Venkataraman would hold additional charge of Administration. According to the Home Department GO issued on Wednesday, DGP C Sylendra Babu would hold additional charge of DGP, Police Training College. ADGP HM Jayaram, presently Director of Civil Defence and Additional Commandant General, Home Guards, was transferred and posted as ADGP (Armed Police), Chennai. G Chandeesh, who was serving as ASP, Thoothukudi Rural, was promoted as SP and posted as DC (L&O), Coimbatore (North) in place of N Mathivannan who was posted as DC, Traffic, Coimbatore city, replacing D Ashok Kumar, who in turn was posted as SP, Cyber Crime Division, Chennai. Coastal Security Group (CSG) SP S Selvakumar was posted as SP, TN Commando Force, replacing G Ramar, who is posted as SP, CSG.