Fisheries director summoned for allegedly violating pension rules

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court summoned the director of the fisheries department for his physical presence on December 2 since the department, in a case, said that part of a family pension will be paid to the first wife of a deceased fisheries department staff and another part to his children.

“The counter filed by the first respondent/director, fisheries department, Teynampet, is directly in violation of the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Pension Rules, 1978. The first respondent has stated in his counter that 50% of the family pension is payable to the first wife and 50% of the family pension is to be paid to the children,” Justice SM Subramaniam held. The judge further added when the spouse is alive, the pensionary benefits cannot be shared at all.

“This being the rule position, on what basis, the Director of Fisheries Department filed such counter, is to be explained and in this regard, the Directorate of Fisheries, Teynampet, Chennai is directed to be present before this Court on December 2, at 10.30 AM and explain on what basis the counter affidavit is filed,” Justice Subramaniam added.

The court directed the advocate appearing on behalf of the fisheries department director and the Principal, of the Fisheries Staff Training Institute to inform the direction immediately to the respondent authority to ensure the presence of the officer on December 2.

Justice SM Subramaniam passed the direction on hearing the petition filed by L Sarala. The petitioner sought direction from the court to provide the family pension of her husband, a former staff, the fisheries department.