Duo held for beheading youth in Sivaganga, head found in abandoned well

MADURAI: A 26-year-old youth, was allegedly murdered by an armed duo at Enathi Sengottai, a village near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district on Wednesday night. The gang had also chopped off his head and threw it into an abandoned well.

The victim has been identified as S Ramu of Enathi Sengottai.

The assailants took away the severed head and threw it into an abandoned well, around a kilometre from the murder spot, before fleeing the area. After hours of search, the police recovered the victim’s severed head, sources said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ramanathapuram Range and NM Mayilvahanan, Superintendent of Police Sivaganga T Senthil Kumar inspected the spot and held inquiries.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Ramu, a driver by profession, had a running rivalry with Prabakaran (22) of Keela Parthibanur, Ramanathapuram district, over an affair with a woman.

Prabakaran, the key suspect, was a habitual offender involved in bike lifting cases, married the woman, who’s said to be a relative of Ramu. Disgruntled Ramu has often picked up quarrel with Prabakaran over the issue and the former eventually broke off their marital relationship. Subsequently, Ramu tried to misbehave with the woman.

Enraged over this, Prabakaran along with his friend Balamurugan (25) of Periya Akkiramesi village, Nainarkovil, Ramanathapuram district hacked Ramu to death.

Sources also added that Ramu was also a police informer in a sand lifting case. Prabakaran and Balamurugan, who went into hiding after the murder, were nabbed on Thursday.

Based on a complaint, Manamadurai police have filed a case.

Sources said that the victim Ramu was also a police informer