Drop labour codes, urges unorganised sector workers

CHENNAI: Members of the Unorganised Workers Federation on Thursday staged a demonstration at Valluvar Kottam demanding the Centre to withdraw the labour codes. They have also appealed to the state government to take appropriate measures to save the state labour laws and sectoral welfare boards to safeguard the rights of the unorganised workers.

After the members of TN Construction Workers Welfare Board, Domestic Workers Welfare Board, Pottery Workers Union and Irula Tribal Association were denied permission to take out a rally towards the Raj Bhavan to press their demand they were picked from the Chinnamalai bus stand and brought to Vallavar Kottam where they staged a demonstration.

R Geetha of the federation said the labour code denied the rights of the labourers and was a move to do away with social security and safety net of the unorganised workers. It would also lead to the dilution of the sectoral welfare boards. “The codes brought to negate labour rights and trade unions’ rights in the country,” she said. She further charged that the Governor was not giving appointment to submit their petition listing their grievance regarding the labour codes.