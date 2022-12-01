Child porn upload: House of Manapparai man searched

TIRUCHY: CBI sleuths conducted raids at the house of a 45-year-old MBA graduate from Manapparai on Thursday on charges of uploading child porn content to foreign clients.

S Raja, a resident of Poomaalaipatti near Manapparai, earlier worked in a finance unit of a firm in London for 10 years. He returned to India and was running a business in Tirupur for a few years but the venture was unsuccessful. After that he returned to Manapparai and was living on the pension of his father, a retired staff in Manapparai GH.

Local residents said Raja never spoke to his neighbours but used to remain busy on his mobile and laptop. On Thursday around 7 am, a six-member CBI team came to his house with the search order obtained from the Tiruchy Court and began searches. They also took him to a separate room and inquired with him regarding the charges of uploading child porn online to his foreign clients.

Investigation revealed that Raja received huge sums of money from the subscribers and from various sources for the past few years. The team seized his desktop and hard discs, laptop and a few mobile phones.