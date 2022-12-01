Alagiri: BJP destroying four pillars of democracy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Thursday said that the purpose of creation of the four pillars of democracy were being destroyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime.

Referring to the Adani group’s acquisition of RRPR Holdings Private Limited, which runs the NDTV, Alagiri said that democracy is held by the four pillars, legislative assembly, judiciary, executive and media. “The purpose of creation of the four pillars is being demolished by the Modi-led BJP regime. After assaulting the three pillars, the onslaught is now on the fourth pillar -media. It is a sign of a danger,” the TNCC chief said.

“It is the need of the hour for everyone believing in democracy to unite and protect the democratic pillars eroding in the BJP rule,” Alagiri said, adding that the threat of corporate honchos Adani and Ambani dominating the media sector is looming large.

Describing Reliance and Adani groups as the one exploiting the country, Alagiri said that the whole nation is aware that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a good friend of theirs. Remarking that Adani rose to the position of the richest man in the country with the blessing of the ruling BJP, Alagiri referred to the controversial takeover of the NDTV and said that he (Adani) has now started infiltrating the media sector.