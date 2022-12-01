114 TN govt schools to get best schools award

CHENNAI: The School Education Department on Thursday announced 114 primary and middle schools in both government and government-aided categories as ‘Best Schools’ in Tamil Nadu. With three schools selected per district, the award ceremony will be held at Anna Centenary Library on Saturday, as per the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE).

The schools selected for the award in Chennai are Don Bosco government aided school in Kodungaiyur and Chennai Public schools in Kodambakkam and in Thiruvanmiyur.

An official with DEE said that the schools were selected based on the assessment under different categories for 50 marks. “The schools for the award were graded as per the performance of both the teachers and students and the available infrastructure, including computer facilities. Three schools per district have been selected, with an overall 114 schools receiving the best school award,” said a DEE official.

DEE had to put a halt for these awards from 2020 due to the pandemic. However, after two years, the department has resumed the 15-year-old practice of awarding best schools in the State.

Commenting on this, a member of TN Elementary Teachers’ Association said, “It is welcoming of the education department to follow the practice of awarding best schools in the State. However, it is definitely a puzzle how these schools are selected and importantly, how efficient is the process of selecting schools."

"The teachers were not kept informed about the grading of schools,” alleged a government school elementary teacher.