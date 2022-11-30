West Bengal man who landed illegally at Dhanushkodi from SL arrested

MADURAI: A 41-year-old man, who landed at Mukundarayar Chathiram near Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram district, was arrested by the Coastal Security Group personnel, Rameswaram, on Wednesday. He was identified as S Hossain Seikh Ragial, a native of Pandua, Hooghly, West Bengal, sources said. He made a suspicious landing from Sri Lanka. Further investigations revealed that Hossain worked as a goldsmith in Sri Lanka for over years since 2018. Since he’s there in Sri Lanka with an expired work visa, he wanted to travel to his native place in West Bengal. Hence, he illegally boarded a boat that sailed off Talaimannar at around 7.30 pm, on Tuesday and clandestinely reached near Dhanushkodi, sources said.