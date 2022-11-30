TN govt orders transfer of 9 IPS officers: Details here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued an order for ransfer of 9 IPS officers in the State.

Accordingly, Shankar IPS has been appointed as DGP (Law and Order) and retd official Thamarai Kannan as ADGP (Law and Order). Commando Force DGP Jayaram has been posted as Additional DGP, Armed Forces.

Venkataraman, who has been acting as Head Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), will additionally look after the Administrative division.

DGP C Sylendra Babu will additionally hold the post of Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu Police Academy.

Coimbatore Police Deputy Commissioner M Mathivanan has been transferred to Transport Division. Ashok Kumar, who was working in the Coimbatore Transport Division, has been transferred to the Chennai Cybercrime Division.

Nagapattinam Coast Guard SP Senthilkumar has been transferred to the Tamil Nadu Commando Force and G. Ramar, who was SP of Tamil Nadu Commando Force, has been transferred to SP of Nagai Coast Guard.