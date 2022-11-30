TN allots ₹2.6 cr for auditorium for freedom fighter Eswaran

CHENNAI: The State government issued orders to construct an auditorium for freedom fighter and former Erode MLA Eswaran at an estimated cost of Rs 2.6 crore. The auditorium will be constructed with his statue inside at an area of 0.46 hectare in Mudukanthurai village in Sathyamangalam taluk in Erode district.

According to the GO, Eswaran was a freedom fighter who participated in the freedom struggle for more than 11 years and was also responsible for implementation of Keezh Bhavani water irrigation project to benefit more than 2 lakh acres of farm lands. To commemorate the contribution made by Eswaran and for the younger generation to know about him, the State government had decided to construct the auditorium. The auditorium will have a tall brass statue at the estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh.

The announcement to construct an auditorium for Eswaran was made in the Assembly in September, last year, and based on the announcement the Erode district administration is directed to contact the family or descendants or community members to get approval for his photo based on which his statue will be made.