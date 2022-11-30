Tiruchy farmers walk out of meeting seeking pension of Rs 3,000

TIRUCHY: Demanding pension for farmers aged over 60, a section of ryots walked out of the grievance day meet and staged a protest in Tiruchy on Wednesday.

As soon as the farmers’ grievances redressal meeting chaired by the DRO Abirami commenced, a section of farmers, led by P Ayyakannu, walked towards the officials and demanded the government to provide pension of Rs 3,000 to farmers who are above 60 years. As the official asked them to go back to their seats, they walked out and staged a protest in front of the Collectorate.

They raised slogans in support of their demand and said that the pension was essential to farmers, who may not be able to undertake cultivation after 60 years.

Speaking to reporters, Ayyakannu said that the association has been fighting for various causes, including pension to farmers for the past few years.

He also demanded proper compensation to crops damaged in rains and alleged that officials are in a hesitant mood to initiate steps to get the insurance claims for farmers. Ayyakannu warned that his outfit would stage a series of protests if the insurance claims were not released.

Meanwhile, he urged the district administration to ensure the sewage water does not enter the irrigation canals. After the protest, members returned to the meeting hall and submitted a petition with the DRO highlighting their demands.