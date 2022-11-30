Theatre ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh for collecting extra cash

CHENGALPATTU: The district consumer court here has directed a theatre in Kundrathur to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to a man for collecting excess amount while booking tickets.

According to the 34-year-old complainant Kasi Mayan, a resident of the housing unit area in Ayappakkam, he booked tickets online to watch the Ajith starrer ‘Ner Konda Paarvai’ at Parimalam theatre, when the movie hit the screens two years ago. While the government capped ticket prices at Rs 100 per ticket in the year 2017, Kasi Mayan was forced to pay Rs 525 for a single ticket while checkout during the online payment.

Following this, he filed a suit against the private theatre in the Chengalpattu consumer court in 2019 along with his booking documents as evidence claiming that they have collected excess cash of Rs 425 from him for his ticket.

When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, the district consumer court directed the theatre to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the complainant along with Rs 20,000 for his legal fees and also reimburse the Rs 425 excess amount that was collected for the ticket.