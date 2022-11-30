Ramadoss urges action on police involved in Thoothukudi firing

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the State government to take criminal action against the 17 police personnel involved in Thoothukudi police firing killing 13 persons.

Taking to Twitter, Ramadoss said, "The announcement of the State government that only departmental action will be initiated against the police personnel and criminal action will not be initiated against them is shocking. The firing incident should be seen as a planned murder charge and joint conspiracy and appropriate punishment should be given for them. Government cannot consider the firing incident as a normal breach of law and it cannot be acceptable."