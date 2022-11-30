Ramadoss urges action on police involved in Thoothukudi firing

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the State government to take criminal action against the 17 police personnel involved in Thoothukudi police firing killing 13 persons.
Taking to Twitter, Ramadoss said, "The announcement of the State government that only departmental action will be initiated against the police personnel and criminal action will not be initiated against them is shocking. The firing incident should be seen as a planned murder charge and joint conspiracy and appropriate punishment should be given for them. Government cannot consider the firing incident as a normal breach of law and it cannot be acceptable."
The Aruna Jagadeesan commission in its report indicted 17 police personnel for the Thoothukudi police firing which followed the anti-Sterlite protest. The report was tabled on October 18 and a Government Order (GO) was passed on October 17 in which it was mentioned that the recommendations of the commission will be accepted partially and only departmental action will be initiated against them.
Ramadoss pointing out at the Sathankulam custodial death of father-son duo and said that when policemen involved in Sathankulam incident are facing criminal charges the policemen involved in Thoothukudi firing, which is even more a serious crime, should not be let free with just the departmental action.
