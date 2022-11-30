Rain triggers heavy flow in Courtallam falls, tourists banned

CHENNAI: Heavy rains along Western Ghats triggered floods in all waterfalls at Courtallam in Tenkasi district, prompting the authorities to restrict bathers from the falls on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

Tenkasi district has been receiving intermittent rains for the last 2 days in most places.

Similarly, due to the heavy rain in the Western Ghats region, water gushed out in all the waterfalls, including Main Waterfall, Old Courtallam , Aintharuvi, Puli aruvi, Chitraruvi.