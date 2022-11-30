TamilNadu

Rain triggers heavy flow in Courtallam falls, tourists banned

Tenkasi district has been receiving intermittent rains for the last 2 days in most places.
Courtallam falls
Courtallam falls
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Heavy rains along Western Ghats triggered floods in all waterfalls at Courtallam in Tenkasi district, prompting the authorities to restrict bathers from the falls on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

Tenkasi district has been receiving intermittent rains for the last 2 days in most places.

Similarly, due to the heavy rain in the Western Ghats region, water gushed out in all the waterfalls, including Main Waterfall, Old Courtallam , Aintharuvi, Puli aruvi, Chitraruvi.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Heavy Rains
Precautionary measures
Western ghats
authorities
Tenkasi district
Western Ghats region
intermittent rains
Main Waterfall

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in