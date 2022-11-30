TamilNadu

PM's security lapse: Sylendra Babu denies Annamalai's remarks
CHENNAI: DGP Sylendra Babu on Wednesday said that there was no security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Chennai.

Speaking to the media the senior police officer said, "There were no reports of any disturbance during the Prime Minister's visit. Since more than a century ago, it has been customary to thoroughly inspect (or audit) the condition of all the equipment, including the safety equipment that the police may use, and, if necessary, to replace any out-of-date items with new ones.”

"Only Tamil Nadu has a large number of high-quality security equipment," he said.

