Master plans for Thirumazhisai & Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to appoint consultants to prepare master plan for the new towns including Thirumazhisai and Chengalpattu.

According to the CMDA sources, master plans will be prepared for the orderly growth of Thirumazhisai and Chengalpattu towns and a consultant will be appointed for the preparation of the master plans.

Two separate government orders have been issued by the housing and urban development department to specify delineated areas for Thirumazhisai and Chengalpattu New Towns.

As per one of the orders, Thirumazhisai new town will have 17 villages, including Thirumazhisai, Chembarambakkam, Kuthambakkam and Nazarethpettai and others.

Similar order has been issued for Chengalpattu new town which will comprise 60 villages for a total extent of 136 sqkm.

Residents have been asked to send their suggestions and objections, pertaining to new town proposals, to housing and urban development department within 2 months.

In a recently-held CMDA authority meeting, discussions were held to prepare business plan and development plan for Tiruvallur new town.

Salem urban planning area:

Meanwhile, the housing and urban development department has issued an order forming Salem urban planning area. The Salem urban planning area will spread over 1,265 sqkm including several local bodies.