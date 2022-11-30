HC directs TN to file a counter in plea to revise auto-rickshaw fare

CHENNAI: The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar on Wednesday directed the State government to file a counter affidavit in a petition filed to revise the auto fares considering the raise of fuel prices.

The judges passed the direction on hearing the petition filed by VS Ramamoorthy, a Chennai-based resident. According to the petitioner, the auto-rickshaw fare in the city has not been revised for the past seven years.

“ On April 6, the first bench of the Madras HC directed the government to take steps to revise the auto-rickshaw fare considering the raise of fuel prices. However, the government has not initiated any steps to revise the fare. After revising the fare, the government shall identify any method to update the revised fare automatically in the meters given to the auto-rickshaws,” the petitioner argued.

Recording the submissions, the bench directed the AG to take notice and file a counter affidavit within four weeks.