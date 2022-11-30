HC allows physical classes in Kallakurichi school with riders

CHENNAI: Heeding the private school authorities' plea to begin physical classes, the Madras High Court has ordered the same, however, with some conditions.

The bench led by Justice R Suresh Kumar heard the plea filed by the authorities of a private school in Kallakurichi which was ransacked by protestors seeking action against the school for a student's suspicious death.

With a view of students facing public exams, the court ordered physical classes for 9th to 12th standard. After observing it for a month, the decision would be taken on resuming classes for LKG to 8th standard, the court's order added.

The school's A-block will be sealed as per the Collector's instruction.