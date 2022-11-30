TamilNadu

HC allows physical classes in Kallakurichi school with riders

The school's A-block will be sealed as per the collector's order.
The school in question
The school in questionFile photo
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Heeding the private school authorities' plea to begin physical classes, the Madras High Court has ordered the same, however, with some conditions.

The bench led by Justice R Suresh Kumar heard the plea filed by the authorities of a private school in Kallakurichi which was ransacked by protestors seeking action against the school for a student's suspicious death.

With a view of students facing public exams, the court ordered physical classes for 9th to 12th standard. After observing it for a month, the decision would be taken on resuming classes for LKG to 8th standard, the court's order added.

The school's A-block will be sealed as per the Collector's instruction.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Madras HC
Madras High Court
High Court
Kallakurichi school
TN student's death
Kallakurichi school violence

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in