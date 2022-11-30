EMIS to be simplified to reduce teachers’ burden

CHENNAI: After a series of complaints from school teachers with regard to the work burden of the Educational Management Information System (EMIS), the state government has decided to simplify the online process.

EMIS is the digital backbone of the School Education Department wherein the information of every school, teacher and student in government, government-aided, and private schools is maintained on a real-time basis.

Accordingly, every now and then the School Education Department upgrades the EMIS for effective function. However, the Teachers allege that the work of the EMIS, a common online platform connecting schools, teachers and students, consumes half a day on regular basis.

Teaching staff, especially in government and government-aided schools, have to accomplish more than 20 tasks, including updating the attendance details of both students and teachers in the EMIS.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that many teachers, especially in the rural areas have complained that they face server issues, which would be rectified to further improve EMIS. “This will significantly reduce the burden on teachers,” he added.

In addition, the official said that menus in EMIS will be reduced so that data entries will also be less for the teachers. “Viewing reports and access to dashboards will be simplified,” he said.

Adding key-in of school-based administrative and academic registers will also be made easy by further developing the software with the help of experts.

He said the RTE-related claims and other aspects of the verification process along with the financial reconciliation, which was enabled through the EMIS, will also be improved to complete the work much easier. “Sharing data from the EMIS to other departments will also be made easy,” he added.

The official said now, the EMIS data will be effectively and speedily utilised for verification in implementing 7.5 per cent reservation in higher education institutions extended to the government school students. “It will also be used effectively to track out-of-school children,” he said.

He said the existing classroom observation mobile application, which was built over the EMIS platform for the benefit of the supervisory cadre of officials, will also be simplified.

