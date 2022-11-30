Devotees miffed at CCTV on face of Dwarapalaka in T’malai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Devotees were irked over workers affixing a CCTV camera on the face of an idol in Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple here, which resulted in the idol’s face being disfigured sources said, on Monday.

A total of 55 CCTV cameras have been fixed inside the temple by the police in view of the Karthigai Deepam festival which is expected to draw up to 30 lakh devotees due to the festivities being held for the first time after the pandemic, this year.

As Deepam day, December 6, is also the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid, police “are taking extra precautions to ensure that nothing untoward happens,” a senior official told DT Next.

It was this “extra precaution” which resulted in a CCTV camera being fixed on the face of the Dwara Palaka (guardian deity) on the five storeyed, 70-foot-high Kattai gopouram inside the historic temple. The temple has four main gopurams and 5 smaller gopurams.

When the plaster started crumbling and the face became disfigured, devotees raised a hue and cry resulting in the camera being removed after officials who rushed to the spot inspected the damage and ordered the camera be taken away. The damage to the figurine was also repaired immediately with plaster.

“Will such ill-informed officials be able to do the same in a church or mosque?” Arun Kumar a devotee asked. “Don’t officials understand that such acts hurt the religious sentiments of devotees,” he added.

Asked about this Collector B Murugesh said, “I am yet to look into the matter as arrangements for the Deepam have taken priority as deepam day draws near. However I will instruct temple officials to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.”