Devotees miffed at CCTV on face of Dwarapalaka in T’malai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Devotees were irked over workers affixing a CCTV camera on the face of an idol in Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple here, which resulted in the idol’s face being disfigured sources said, on Monday.
A total of 55 CCTV cameras have been fixed inside the temple by the police in view of the Karthigai Deepam festival which is expected to draw up to 30 lakh devotees due to the festivities being held for the first time after the pandemic, this year.
As Deepam day, December 6, is also the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid, police “are taking extra precautions to ensure that nothing untoward happens,” a senior official told DT Next.
It was this “extra precaution” which resulted in a CCTV camera being fixed on the face of the Dwara Palaka (guardian deity) on the five storeyed, 70-foot-high Kattai gopouram inside the historic temple. The temple has four main gopurams and 5 smaller gopurams.
When the plaster started crumbling and the face became disfigured, devotees raised a hue and cry resulting in the camera being removed after officials who rushed to the spot inspected the damage and ordered the camera be taken away. The damage to the figurine was also repaired immediately with plaster.
“Will such ill-informed officials be able to do the same in a church or mosque?” Arun Kumar a devotee asked. “Don’t officials understand that such acts hurt the religious sentiments of devotees,” he added.
Asked about this Collector B Murugesh said, “I am yet to look into the matter as arrangements for the Deepam have taken priority as deepam day draws near. However I will instruct temple officials to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.”
Facilities ramped up for Barani, Maha deepams
Facilities for devotees visiting the temple town of Tiruvannamalai during the Barani and Maha deepams as part of Karthigai festival that are to be lit on December 5 and 6 have been increased due to an anticipated surge in visitors, Collector B Murugesh said on Tuesday. Temporary bus stands have been ramped up to 12 – it is 9 temporary termini in normal years – while vehicle parks have been increased to 54, he said. For the first time, Southern Railway has expressed willingness to run 20 special trains to Tiruvannamalai in addition to 2,300 buses, which will reach here from various parts of the state, he added. A total of 101 Anna dhanam locations, including 32 to be run by government agencies have been identified and a meeting on Monday provided those involved with the do’s and don’t’s to be followed, Murugesh said. For the first time, 2,500 persons who will be allowed to ascend the hill through 4 entry points will be provided with photo ID cards which will be checked before ascending the hill and also on their return, he added. All the five temple cars are expected to be provided road worthy certificates by the PWD for operation by Wednesday, he said and added that around 3,000 devotees would be allowed to witness the Bharani deepam and another 5,000 the Maha deepam on December 6.
