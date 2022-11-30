C-section deliveries reduced by 5% at TN govt hospitals

CHENNAI: The number of Cesarean delivery (C-sections) reduced by 5 per cent in a year at government hospitals, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday after inaugurating an emergency ambulance and mass RO purifier plant at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Government Hospital for Women and Children in Egmore.

He further stated that the fatality cases among infants have also decreased at the hospitals.

“As the government improved the infrastructure at healthcare centers, similarly to ensure there are more normal deliveries. The health department has taken several steps to reduce the c-section, including awareness created among pregnant ladies, and yoga sessions conducted. The procedure reduced from 43 per cent to 38 per cent from 2021 to 2022,” said Ma Subramanian.