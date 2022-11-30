C-section deliveries reduced by 5% at TN govt hospitals

CHENNAI: The number of Cesarean delivery (C-sections) reduced by 5 per cent in a year at government hospitals, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday after inaugurating an emergency ambulance and mass RO purifier plant at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Government Hospital for Women and Children in Egmore.
He further stated that the fatality cases among infants have also decreased at the hospitals.
“As the government improved the infrastructure at healthcare centers, similarly to ensure there are more normal deliveries. The health department has taken several steps to reduce the c-section, including awareness created among pregnant ladies, and yoga sessions conducted. The procedure reduced from 43 per cent to 38 per cent from 2021 to 2022,” said Ma Subramanian.
Even the death cases among newborn babies have decreased at the hospitals. Between 2017 and 2014, among one lakh babies, 58 per cent of them were fatal. However, now it has reduced to 50 per cent. And out of 1,000 infants, the deaths in children below one year were 15 per cent in the previous years. Now, it has decreased by 2 per cent to 13 per cent. Meanwhile, the minister stated that the food wastage from Amma Unavagam has increased as fewer people benefited from it. However, there is a loss incurred to the city Corporation from Amma Unavagam, but as per the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s instruction, it will function. If there is any canteen closed due to dull sale, steps will be taken to reopen it.
Earlier in the day, the Minister also flagged off an ambulance funded by the Indian Oil Corporation. IOC has donated Rs 25 lakh worth emergency ambulance under the CSR fund.
