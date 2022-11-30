Tiruvaiyaru farmers commence indefinite hunger strike

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Tiruvaiyaru commenced an indefinite hunger strike against the Perambalur-Manamadurai bypass project on Wednesday and the land acquisition for the project claiming that cultivable lands were being taken away.

According to the protesting farmers, the Perambalur-Manamadurai project, which has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 191 crore, covered Arasur, Keezha Thirupanthuruthi, Nadupadugai, Thillai Sthanam, Perumbaliyur, Anthanarkuruchi and Vilangudi villages from Thanjavur district. Around 7 km of the project cuts through cultivable lands in these villages.

They said that different crops, including paddy, banana and coconut, were being cultivated in the land parcels that have been identified for the project. “We have been insisting the government to spare these cultivable lands and widen the existing road by removing encroachments, but officials are hesitant to remove the encroachments,” said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association who launched the indefinite hunger strike.

Sukumaran, deputy secretary of the association, said that the DMK opposed the eight-lane Salem-Chennai project when they were the main opposition party and when they came to power, it has adopted a different stand and was trying to destroy agricultural lands for this project. The indefinite strike would continue until farmers get a positive response from the government.

Each day, five farmers will observe fast to press their demands, he added.