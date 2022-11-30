Tiruvaiyaru farmers commence indefinite hunger strike

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Tiruvaiyaru commenced an indefinite hunger strike against the Perambalur-Manamadurai bypass project on Wednesday and the land acquisition for the project claiming that cultivable lands were being taken away.
According to the protesting farmers, the Perambalur-Manamadurai project, which has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 191 crore, covered Arasur, Keezha Thirupanthuruthi, Nadupadugai, Thillai Sthanam, Perumbaliyur, Anthanarkuruchi and Vilangudi villages from Thanjavur district. Around 7 km of the project cuts through cultivable lands in these villages.
They said that different crops, including paddy, banana and coconut, were being cultivated in the land parcels that have been identified for the project. “We have been insisting the government to spare these cultivable lands and widen the existing road by removing encroachments, but officials are hesitant to remove the encroachments,” said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association who launched the indefinite hunger strike.
Sukumaran, deputy secretary of the association, said that the DMK opposed the eight-lane Salem-Chennai project when they were the main opposition party and when they came to power, it has adopted a different stand and was trying to destroy agricultural lands for this project. The indefinite strike would continue until farmers get a positive response from the government.
Each day, five farmers will observe fast to press their demands, he added.
Velu justifies land acquisition, says to benefit people
Minister for Public Works Department and Highways EV Velu on Wednesday said that land acquisition is essential to improve infrastructure for the benefit of people.
Responding to queries, on farmer’s opposition to acquisition of land to set up SIPCOT industrial park in Annur near Coimbatore, Velu said that land acquisition is essential for any development work like laying roads and setting up industrial parks.
“Lands are not acquired for the government, but to execute projects for the benefit of people,” he said after inspecting the works of the new super specialty block at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).
The new block, foundation for which was laid in February, 2021 and set up jointly by Tamil Nadu Urban Health Care Project with the aid of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is slated to be completed by March 2023. “It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin,” the PWD Minister said.
On the AIADMK’s announcement of protest against battered roads, Velu termed the protest as unnecessary, while claiming that the roads laid by AIADMK were of poor quality that didn’t last long. He was accompanied by Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji and officials of the district administration.
OPS flays govt for acquiring fertile lands
Ousted AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday condemned the state government stating that it has been acquiring fertile agricultural lands for establishing industrial parks in Coimbatore and demanded the government to rollback its order issued in this regard.
Citing the GO to acquire 3,900 acres of land for the industrial park in Coimbatore, OPS said the government’s administrative sanction and order for fund allocation to acquire the land through the TN State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO) “has send a shock among the farming community in the district. The DMK government’s move will have an egregious impact on the livelihood of the farmers and this indicates that an Anti-Farmers’ Model government is at the helm in the state.”
Acquiring farmlands for non-agricultural and industrial activities is unacceptable, he said and demanded the government to immediately withdraw its decision to establish an industrial park in Coimbatore.
