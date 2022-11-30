BJP chief vows to stand by jawan after VCK threat

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan’s recent remark on having a separate flag for Tamil Nadu prompted a CRPF jawan to give an angry reply on social media and as he allegedly received threats, BJP state president K Annamalai assured support to him.

Annamalai tweeted: “A political party in Tamil Nadu thinks it can escape by threatening a soldier. As is the leader, so are his followers. I spoke to the CRPF jawan brother Guru over phone. The BJP will stand by him and his family.”

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Gurumurthy, hailing from Tamil Nadu, took strong exception to a remark of VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and posted a video on the social media expressing his views. Responding to this, some persons called up Gurumurthy and allegedly abused him for criticising the VCK leader. One person was heard saying the jawan’s post disturbed all of them who were office-bearers of the VCK. Another unidentified man in the audio, which went viral, was heard saying “you may be in Delhi but your family members are in Tamil Nadu.”