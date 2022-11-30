Anti-poaching watcher survives tiger attack in MTR

COIMBATORE: An anti-poaching watcher had a miraculous escape from the jaws of death after he came under attack from a tiger in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Wednesday.

According to sources, K Bomman (33) had put up a brave fight to force the animal back into the forest area. The tribal hailing from ‘Line body’ area near Theppakadu stepped out of his house to attend nature’s call, when he faced the accidental encounter with the carnivore.

“A tiger emerged from the bush and pounced on Bomman, while leaving him grounded. Not to let him off, the tiger tried to charge again. However, mustering courage Bomman began to put up a brave fight with the animal. As he picked up a log to attack the tiger, the scared animal ran away from the spot,” said an official.

On hearing his loud noise, the local residents came to his rescue and informed the Forest Department.

Bomman was then taken to Gudalur Government Hospital and then to Ooty Government Hospital for treatment. He sustained injuries on his head, hands and bruises all over his body.

Later, senior officials of the Forest Department called on Bomman at the hospital and enquired him. Following the incident, the Forest Department has taken efforts to monitor the animal.

In another wildlife related incident, a leopard was caught on camera lifting a dog from Kallakorai residential area in Ooty on Monday night.

The residents’, who grew suspicious over continuous barking of dogs at night, had checked the CCTV images and found a leopard taking away a dog from the locality. Just last week, a leopard was found lifting a dog from the Finger Post area.