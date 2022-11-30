Annamalai’s lies exposed, says Alagiri

Referring to the state DGP Sylendra Babu’s statement that such a letter was not received from the union government, the TNCC chief recalled an old Tamil adage and said that the lies of Annamalai did not last even for eight hours.

Earlier in the day, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan told mediapersons in the city that if there was any lapse in the PM’s security, it should have been taken up with the union home ministry. Clarifying that the SPG (Special Protection Group) of the PM’s security seize control during such visits, which is known to not just IPS, even ordinary citizens.

Sarcastically wondering if there was any discord between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Annamalai, Elangovan, “It is amusing and ironic that he is making an allegation against the state instead of Amit Shah. They are creating confusion in non-BJP ruled states.”