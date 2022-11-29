Unidentified persons drive away pvt college bus from parking lot

ARANI: The crew of a bus owned by a private arts college at Arcot in Ranipet district received a shock when they found the vehicle missing when they went to start the vehicle parked at the bus stop at Padavedu near Arani in Tiruvannamalai district on Monday. School and college buses are usually parked her during the nights and on weekends to ferry passengers from rural areas to various destinations. When the crew found the bus missing they informed the college authorities who contacted Sandavasal police. Sources revealed that when police made enquiries they were informed that the vehicle was driven off by an unidentified person on Saturday. When locals asked him why he was taking the bus out on a holiday, the culprit replied that it was for repairs. Attempts to locate the bus through the GPS proved abortive.