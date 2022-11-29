Supply only quality products, Vikrama Raja urges traders

TIRUVALLUR: Traders should make it their motto to provide people with quality products, said AM Vikrama Raja, president of Federation of Tamil Nadu Traders Association.

Speaking at the ‘Mupperum Vizha,’ a function that is held annually by the Traders’ Association in Kadambathur near Tiruvallur on Tuesday, he emphasised on the importance of trading with a conscience and making sure no one sells adulterated or expired products to the public.

“It is also essential to keep the shop and its surroundings clean and hygienic so people look forward to coming to the shops,” he said. Vikrama Raja distributed welfare aids to sanitary workers and those in need on the occasion. Several traders and association functionaries participated in the function in which a minute of silence was observed for the traders who lost their lives during the pandemic.