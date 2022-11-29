State count below 20; less than 5 new cases in 10 dists

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Total number of cases in the State reached to 35,94,128. Chennai and Chengalpattu reported 4 new cases each. Three cases were reported in Coimbatore, two in Kannyakumari and a case each in Kancheepuram, Karur, Salem, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi and Tirupur. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.4% after 5,190 people were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 1.8% was reported in Tiruvarur. TN’s active cases stood at 220, with the highest in Chennai at 34 active cases. Total recoveries reached 35,55,859. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll stood at 38,049.