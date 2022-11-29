Stalin writes to MEA for release of fishermen, boats

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take steps for early release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their boats held by Sri Lanka.

Recalling the apprehension of 23 fishermen along with 5 fishing boats by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday, Stalin, in a DO letter said, “In this year alone, 221 Tamil Nadu fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. The repeated instances of arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy are causing severe stress and anguish among the fishermen community in Tamil Nadu who are solely dependent on fishing. The fragile coastal economy is facing a crisis and it needs our support.”

Stalin also said that as of now, 105 fishing boats of Tamil Nadu are still under the custody of the island nation and due to continuous efforts, the apprehended fishermen are released, but their boats still remain under their custody.

“I therefore request you to take necessary diplomatic initiatives to restrain the Sri Lankan Navy from apprehending our fishermen and also enable the early release of all the fishermen and their fishing boats now under Sri Lankan custody,” added Stalin.