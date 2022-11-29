Shamed beyond endurance over affair, youth commits suicide
MADURAI: An 18-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide in his house in Sivaganga district. The deceased M Jeevasurya of Nelmudikarai near Thiruppuvanam hanged himself on Sunday. Aggrieved kin on Monday appealed to Thiruppuvanam police to arrest those instigated the victim to commit suicide. A video showing the youth attacked by some persons went viral on social media prompting police action, sources said. Enquiries revealed that Jeevasurya, a 1st year student from a private college in Madurai had a love affair with a girl of Kalugerkadai. The girl’s family members on learning about the affair scolded and warned him of dire consequences. Meanwhile, the youth went to the village by bike at around 3 am, on Sunday. He was thrashed and dropped back at his house. Ashamed and depressed, he committed suicide.
