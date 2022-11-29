Seeman dares BJP to contest alone in LS polls

COIMBATORE: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman dared BJP to contest alone in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to reporters, in Salem on Monday Seeman asked if the BJP is ready to contest alone in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls like the NTK.

Further, Seeman said that Tamil Nadu does not require the post of Governor, who failed to give his assent to the bill against online gaming. “The state government passed a resolution against online gambling, which claimed several lives and sent it to the Governor for his assent. However, the Governor failed to give his assent to the Bill sent by a government elected by eight crore people,” he said. He was in Salem to appear in a court in connection with an inflammatory speech during a public meeting.

Claiming that linking of Aadhaar with electricity connection is unnecessary, Seeman said the DMK has failed to keep up its poll promise of implementing a monthly electricity bill system.