Schoolteacher riding pillion dies after bike hits speed breaker

TIRUVALLUR: A 59-year-old government schoolteacher, who was riding pillion with her son in a motorcycle, died when the bike hit a speed breaker in Tiruvallur on Sunday.

The deceased Shakila Niraimathi, a resident of Vigneshwara Nagar worked as a schoolteacher in the Ramathandalam Government School. On Sunday night, Shakila and her son Naveen (29), were travelling on their motorcycle towards Manavalan Nagar on some private work.

“When the bike was on Vengathur Road, it hit a speed bump and Shakila who was riding pillion lost balance and fell from the bike. She sustained grievous injuries on her head and body,” police said. Passersby who witnessed the accident immediately rushed the victim to Tiruvallur Government Hospital where she died despite treatment.

Manavalan Nagar police have registered a case in connection with this.