Ramadoss condemns usage of Hindi in Tirupur railway station

He also said that though they are central government offices, service providing offices such as railway stations should have name boards in the local languages and in addition can have the names in English and Hindi. However, in Tirupur the change of name boards is 'neo Hindi imposition'.

Ramadoss further said that by imposing Hindi in new ways, the Railways should not play with the sentiments of Tamil Nadu people and if such name boards exist in any railway station they should be replaced.

Later in the day, Tirupur south MLA K Selvaraj posted a video in social media showing his supporters removing the name board bearing the word 'Sahyog' .

Kanimozhi condemns Hindi imposition in competitive exams:

Taking to Twitter, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said that the staff selection commission has informed that constable in central armed police forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman in Assam Rifles and sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 would be conducted only in Hindi and English.

"The Union government should realise that every person in the country has linguistic rights. By continuously imposing Hindi, the efforts of the union government to restrain the employment of youth of non-Hindi speaking states in condemnable,” said Kanimozhi.