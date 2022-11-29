TamilNadu

Oppn flaying free bus travel for women, says TRB Rajaa

Rajaa, in the presence of Collector GS Sameeran, inspected the buses, the status of their maintenance and facilities required in the depot.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee members inspecting the buses in a depot in Coimbatore on Tuesday
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee led by its chairman TRB Rajaa in Coimbatore on Tuesday said that opposition parties are trying to portray the free bus travel scheme for women in bad light with an intention to malign the government.

“The intention of the government is to facilitate people to use the public transport system. But, some are trying to malign the government by projecting the free bus scheme for women in a bad light,” he told reporters, after an inspection in a depot.

Rajaa, in the presence of Collector GS Sameeran, inspected the buses, the status of their maintenance and facilities required in the depot. “Discussions will be held regarding a drop in specific buses and not being operated on their routes. Those buses with high patronage will not be stopped,” he said.

