1 dead, 5 injured as lorry driver loses control, rams into Thanjavur shop

TIRUCHY: A sand-laden lorry that lost control rammed into a shop in which a woman died and five persons sustained injuries in Thanjavur on Tuesday. T Veeramani (48), lorry driver from Pattukkottai was proceeding to Thanjavur after loading sand from Government sand quarry at Maruvur. He lost control while nearing Nadukadai and rammed into a shop and hit A Meera Maideen (50), A Mohammed Rafeek (48), G Shahul Hameed (45), K Selvam (38) and A Rasiya Begam (55) who were standing adjacent to the shop. In the impact, all of them sustained severe injuries and the driver Veeramani escaped with a minor injury. On information, Tiruvaiyaru police rushed all the injured to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. However, Rasiya Begam succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.
