Modi's Chennai visit: Annamalai petitions Guv on security lapses

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday charged the Tamil Nadu government failing in providing foolproof security cover for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has “the highest threat” in the world, during his visit to Chennai to inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad.

Annamalai continued that the party has submitted a memorandum to Governor RN Ravi regarding the issue and to take appropriate measures. He justified the act of the Governor for not giving assent to the Ordinance for ban on online gambling, which lapsed on Sunday, and said the State government should stop “blaming” everything on the Governor.

“When the government was unable to provide security arrangements for the Prime Minister, how will it ensure safety and security to the common man,” Annamalai told reporters after submitting the memorandum in this regard to the Governor. He appealed to the Governor to instruct the Tamil Nadu government to order for an impartial enquiry into the lapse, suitable action against those who were found guilty.

Though the security arrangement of the inner circle of the Prime Minister is taken care of the special protection group (SPG), the responsibility of the security arrangements of the outer rings bestowed with the respective State government and its police force, he said.

The metal detectors, including the handheld and door frame, and bomb detectors that were used in security arrangements during the Prime Minister’s visit to Chennai on July 29 to inaugurate the Chess Olympiad at Nehru Indoor Stadium were not in order and overdue for maintenance and replacement, according to memorandum submitted to the Governor.

The BJP leader also flagged that similar problems manifested in temples and other important installations, which were under the security cover of the State police, and urged the government to look into the issue.

When responding to a question on lapse of Ordinance banning online gambling in the absence of Governor’s nod, Annamalai said the DMK government should avoid its “political vendetta” against the Governor and work constructively to find a permanent solution to the issue. “The Governor gave a nod for the Ordinance. But the state government did not issue an order to implement it. Now, the Governor is asking for certain clarifications for a firm law, without any loopholes, to end online gambling,” he said and added the Governor should be given a fair time to scrutinise the bill.

“I am not privileged to know the communication between the Governor and the TN government and the Law Minister,” he said while responding to question on state law minister S Regupathy’s statement that he is still waiting for the Governor’s appointment to meet him in person to clarify the doubts.