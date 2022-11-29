MNM, DMDK, PMK may join secular alliance: Karti Chidambaram

Congress and DMK are alliance partners, but two different parties. We don’t need to have a complete congruence on all issues. If we do, we could become one party. We differ from DMK’s point of view on the Rajiv Gandhi killers release issue. We are filing a review petition. I don’t endorse or welcome the efforts taken by some political parties for their release. It is completely misplaced for them to be pitching their political weight behind their release. I strongly condemn the celebration of the released killers.

Even Chief Minister M K Stalin embraced Perarivalan.. So did Thirumavalavan…

The Chief Minister should have avoided it. Thirumavalavan does not hold any government position. I think the CM has realised it. I respect CM for that.