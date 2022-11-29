Melpakkam VAO, DMK secretary held for bogus billing, paddy sale to DPCs

VELLORE: CB-CID arrested a DMK functionary and a VAO who colluded to procure paddy at cheap rates from private traders and then sold them to a DPC with the aid of bogus documents, on Tuesday. The action follows CB-CID receiving complaints of such acts from affected farmers. DMK Sirukarumbur branch secretary Kumaravel Pandian (51) would purchase paddy at cheap rates from private traders and with the help of bogus chitta and adangal documents created in his wife and relatives names by the Melpakkam VAO Kumaravel (44) sold such paddy to Sirukarumbur DPC. Police said that Kumaravel Pandian through false documents earned commissions which totaled more than Rs 1 crore, illegally. It may be recalled that the CB-CID had arrested 30 persons earlier. Involvement of the civil supplies regional manger, sales supervisor and other officials was also proved in this case.