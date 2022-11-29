Karthgai Deepam: Special buses to Tiruvannamalai, says Min

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the annual 10-day Karthigai Deepam festival, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Tuesday announced that special buses will be run to Tiruvannamalai on December 5 and 6 for the convenience of devotees.

The Minister also added that bookings can be done on the website http://tnstc.in to travel in these special buses.

Tiruvannamalai has the world-famous Arunachaleswarar Temple. The temple is known as Agni Sthalam among the Pancha Bhutha Sthalams. Among the major festivals held in this temple, the Karthgai Deepam festival is one special and starts on December 6. For the last 2 years, due to the Covid pandemic, the festival was held inside the temple premises and this year, it is reported to be held with much grandeur.

The festival concludes with the 3-day Theppam Utsavam and the Chandikeswarar Utsavam on December 10th. A large number of devotees are expected to visit the temple to witness the Maha Deepam.

Earlier, for the first time, the four massive and majestic towers of Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai underwent a water wash on Friday to appear spic and span during the festival.