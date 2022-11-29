Half-yearly exam for Classes 6 to 12 from Dec 15

CHENNAI: The half-yearly exam for Classes 6 to 12 will begin from December 15 and conclude on December 23, announced the School Education Department on Tuesday.

The department also released the timetable, where for Classes 6,8,10 and 12, exams will be conducted in a forenoon session between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm. While the exam for Classes 7,9, and 11 will be held in the afternoon between 1:30 pm and 4:45 pm.

For all the exams, students from Classes 6 to 12 will be given 15 minutes for reading the question paper, stated the department circular.

A government teacher in Ranipet said, “As the schools functioned in a proper manner this year, post the pandemic, there was enough time to cover the syllabus for the exam.”

“However, due to several events, festivals and schemes running parallel at every school, teachers are finding it difficult to conduct revisions,” added the teacher.

Meanwhile, a Triplicane government-aided teacher assured good performance from the students as the portions are already covered for the exam. “Despite few recent holidays, as schools were operational on most days, it was easy to finish the syllabus and also brainstorm students for the exam,” the teacher said.