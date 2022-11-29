Govt working to regain glory lost in past 10 years: Stalin

He said that the previous government was an example for how a government should not be. But, without doing their work for the past 10 years, they have approached someone (the governor) submitted complaint. "The people are aware of them started laughing at them,” he said.

Stressing that the government welcomes any criticism, Stalin said, there should be eligibility to make criticism, but there should not be a crooked campaigns which, the government will never entertain. "We have been working on regaining the lost glory and will lift the State in the heights of all round development,” Stalin said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister stressed that the law and order situation in the State is stable, but a few try to destroy it and want to create unrest by threatening the people and making false alarms of danger. "There is no danger and our government will never allow such things happen but will always protect the people,” he stressed.

Earlier, he inaugurated completed projects in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts and laid foundation stone for a few new projects. He also announced a museum at Gangaikonda Cholapuram.