DMK appoints spokespersons for various party wings
CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Monday appointed office bearers for various wings of the party, including its media unit.
Former Rajya Sabha MP TKS Elangovan was appointed president of DMK public relations (media), while B T Arasakumar and Andal Priyadarshini were appointed vice presidents of the same unit.
In a release, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced Professor Constantine Ravindran as the secretary of public relations for which advocates Tamilan Prasanna, Siva Jeyaraj and poet Salma would be joint secretaries.
Advocate R Girirajan would be the new secretary of the DMK by laws amendment committee.
State finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will be the new DMK assets protection committee secretary.
Nanniyur Rajendran and AKS Vijayan would be the new president and secretary of the weaver’s wing and agriculture of the ruling party. Actor and former Velachery MLA ‘Vagai’ Chandrasekhar has been appointed president of the arts, theatre and progressive wing. Poet Indirakumari and former MLA V P Kalairajan have been appointed president and secretary of the DMK literary wing. Former MLA TPM Mohideen Khan was appointed the president of the minorities welfare rights wing of the DMK.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android