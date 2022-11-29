DMK appoints spokespersons for various party wings

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Monday appointed office bearers for various wings of the party, including its media unit.

Former Rajya Sabha MP TKS Elangovan was appointed president of DMK public relations (media), while B T Arasakumar and Andal Priyadarshini were appointed vice presidents of the same unit.

In a release, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced Professor Constantine Ravindran as the secretary of public relations for which advocates Tamilan Prasanna, Siva Jeyaraj and poet Salma would be joint secretaries.