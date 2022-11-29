TamilNadu

CBI summons A Raja in disproportionate assets case

It is alleged he has misused his minister post and has amassed Rs 27.92 crore more than his income.
A Raja
CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued summon to former Union Minister A Raja over the disproportionate assets case.

The central agency alleged that Raja during his tenure as the Union Minister since 1999 to 2010 has misused his power to accumulate Rs 27.92 crore more than his income.

The CBI filed a chargesheet in 2015 stating that Raja has accumulated Rs 5.53 crore over his income.

It is worth noting that in 2017 all of those who were charged of incurring losses for the State exchequer in the 2G spectrum tender were given clean chit by a special court. However, the CBI appealed to the Delhi court.

CBI
Disproportionate assets case
A Raja
Central Bureau of Investigation
2G case
2G spectrum tender

