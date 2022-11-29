Aged woman dies in house collapse at Karur

TIRUCHY: An elderly woman was crushed to death after a 70-year-old building collapsed and her body was retrieved from the debris after five hours struggle in Karur on Tuesday.

H Fatima Beevi (74), was residing on the ground floor of a 70-year-old building at Aravakurichi bazaar. It is said, all her six children got married and were residing separately and Fatima Beevi was alone residing in the house.

In such a backdrop, on Tuesday morning, Fatima Beevi went to dump garbage outside and returned home. Around 7.30 am, the entire building collapsed and the woman was trapped inside. On information, Aravakurichi police along with fire and rescue personnel attempted to rescue her but they could not reach her.

Meanwhile, on information, Collector Dr T Prabhu Shankar went to the spot and oversaw the rescue operations. However, at around 12.30 pm, the team could spot only Fatima Beevi’s body. Subsequently, the body was sent to Karur Medical College Hospital. Later, the body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.