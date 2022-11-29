A singing blooper puts tongue firmly in cheek
CHENNAI: In a recent programme of the BJP party in the city, it was a comedy of errors when the person manning the sound service system played a song, ridiculing the party and PM Narendra Modi. This left the cadres and functionaries red-faced and quick to pick a quarrel.
It began with a series of songs hailing the saffron party and its leaders. The mood was jubilant when a song began with Malarnthea therum thamarai malarnthe theerum (Lotus will definitely bloom). But it quickly turned sour when it continued to have lyrics ridiculing Modi’s poll promises. Modi sonna 15 latcham accountla eriruchu, parisa 2 kodi velayum keedatchurtchu (As told by Modi, Rs 15 lakh was deposited in bank accounts and 2 crore people have got jobs as a gift). The cadres accosted the person manning the sound service system and began arguing with him. They started to question whether he was affiliated to the Communist party or VCK or the opposition party.
The video clipping of the incident went viral as the Dravidian stock amplified it with funny comments. Interestingly, the video was uploaded on November 11 along with #GobackModi when the PM was in a programme at an educational institution in Dindigul.
When BJP state president K Annamalai repeatedly questioned the 18-month-old DMK government and criticised it for not fulfilling its poll promises, the party got a taste of its own medicine, as netizens took the opportunity to recall the tall promises made by Modi before the 2014 polls.
— Shanmuga Sundaram J, Chennai
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android