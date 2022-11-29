A singing blooper puts tongue firmly in cheek

It began with a series of songs hailing the saffron party and its leaders. The mood was jubilant when a song began with Malarnthea therum thamarai malarnthe theerum (Lotus will definitely bloom). But it quickly turned sour when it continued to have lyrics ridiculing Modi’s poll promises. Modi sonna 15 latcham accountla eriruchu, parisa 2 kodi velayum keedatchurtchu (As told by Modi, Rs 15 lakh was deposited in bank accounts and 2 crore people have got jobs as a gift). The cadres accosted the person manning the sound service system and began arguing with him. They started to question whether he was affiliated to the Communist party or VCK or the opposition party.