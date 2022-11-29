6 girls, including oocyte sale victim escape, traced back

COIMBATORE: Six teens, including a minor girl, who was rescued in an oocyte donation racket, escaped from a government home in Erode on Sunday night. They all were traced by police after a few hours of search. The minor, who was forced to sell eggs using a forged Aadhaar card in various private hospitals, was rescued and sheltered in a government home at RN Pudur. The girls who did not like their stay in the home had left together on Sunday evening. Their absence came to light when staff took attendance. On receiving a complaint, Chithode police launched a search and traced three girls from Perumal hills area. Three others were rescued from Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district. An inquiry revealed that they left, as they didn’t like their stay in the home.