300 kg of suspected narcotic drugs seized near Mandapam, 2 arrested

MADURAI: As many as 300 kg of suspected psychotropic drugs were seized by the Coastal Security Group personnel at Vethalai near Mandapam of Ramanathapuram district on Sunday night. After having seized the contraband, the police arrested two persons and seized a vehicle used for smuggling, sources said. Acting on a tip off, the police foiled the smuggling bid. While checking vehicles, the CSG spotted a suspicious car and intercepted it before seizing such quantities stuffed in 30 containers. The police then found white powder-like substance. The accused have been identified as Jainudeen (45) of Keelakarai and his brother Sarfraz Nawaz (42), sources said. Inspector of Police S Kanagaraj said the seized substance was sent to lab for chemical analysis.