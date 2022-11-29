3 students drown in Thiruporur pond, Stalin gives Rs 2L ex-gratia

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to the families of three students, who died by drowning in a pond in Thiruporur Municipality, Chengalpattu District.

In a notification, the Chief Minister expressed condolences to his family. "I am deeply saddened to hear the news that three students namely Mr. Murugesh, Mr. Udayakumar, and Mr. Vijay Munian drowned unexpectedly in Kannagapattu pond in Thiruporur Municipality, Chengalpattu District."

"My condolences to the families of the deceased students. I have decided to give Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund," the notification added.