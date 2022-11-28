Vignesh death: CB-CID police files chargesheet against 6 policemen

CHENNAI: The CB-CID police have filed a charge sheet against 6 policemen in the Chennai sessions court, who were arrested earlier, in connection with the alleged custodial death of Vignesh.

CB-CID police have filed a chargesheet of more than a thousand pages with details of 127 witness statements, 290 documents, and 64 pieces of evidence.

Earlier, 6 policemen were arrested by the CB-CID in connection with the case on May 7. Four were arrested on May 6 with writer Munaf and constable Ponraj arrested on May 7.

Vignesh (25) made a living by taking visitors on a joyride on his horse at the beach. In the late hours of April 18, he was detained by the cops as they found ganja and liquor bottles. Official records maintain that Vignesh was detained as he tried to attack the cops and that he fell ill during the inquiry and died after being taken into custody.